Two Campbell River men arrested for possession of child pornography

In late March of 2019, the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit provided information to the Campbell River RCMP of suspected child pornography was detected by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The corresponding IP addresses attached to these images were determined to be in the Campbell River area. The Major Crime Unit of the Campbell River RCMP drafted production orders and obtained a search warrant for a residence in Campbell River, Sgt. Dave Johnson said in a press release.

On May 9, 2019 the search warrant was executed on the home and several digital devices were seized. These devices were subsequently examined and enough evidence was obtained to secure charge approval for possession of child pornography on two residents that lived in the home.

On Aug. 23, two arrest warrants were issued for two males (aged 49 and 22) for possession of child pornography contrary to Section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada. Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit arrested two Campbell River residents and brought them before the courts where they were released with strict conditions and a first appearance date of Sept. 9.

“When we are alerted to these types of investigations in our area by our provincial and national child exploitation unit partners it reminds us that the internet provides the opportunity for these types of crime to occur in any town at any time, even here in Campbell River. Holding people accountable for these types of actions requires a determined investigation that takes time and commitment to conduct thoroughly, time and a commitment that we are willing to give.” Sgt. Johnson said.