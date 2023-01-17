Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums, B.C., on Jan. 16, 2023. File photo

Two adults and an infant have died after a collision near Thrums, B.C., on Jan. 16, 2023. File photo

Two adults and a newborn killed in crash near Castlegar

Collision occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 3A

A two-car crash near Castlegar has claimed the lives of two adults and a newborn baby and sent a toddler to hospital.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Castlegar RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 3A in Thrums involving a passenger car and a pickup truck.

Police, fire, ambulance and a physician with Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association attended the scene where bystanders were administering first aid to the individuals involved in the collision.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene for his injuries.

Three of the four occupants in the passenger car — a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old infant — were declared deceased on scene. The fourth passenger of the car, a two-year-old, was transported to hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

The highway was closed for more than four hours while the Castlegar RCMP, with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol and BC Coroner Service conducted an investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the passenger car maneuvered their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

READ MORE: Coroner rules Castlegar shelter death as accidental


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos
Next story
VIDEO: Drunk driver loses wheel, keeps driving to Duncan

Just Posted

A new mural by Shawn Decaire was installed recently on a blank wall beside the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island regional Library. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
New mural graces library courtyard

Island Nagalis sponsors: BC Ferries’ Strategic Planning Manager Joanne Doyle and Lorraine Henderson from Wei Wai Kum First Nation. BC Ferries photo
More service, more capacity on Campbell River – Quadra Island route to begin

Bo Eastman of Isfeld High of Courtenay, in red, had a spirited back and forth wrestling match with Timberline's Gwen Whittle, in blue, at the Campbell River Invitational Wrestling tournament on Sat. Jan 14. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi High plays host to amateur wrestlers from all over the province

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?