Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.

Just Posted

Port Alberni goaltender Callum Tung smothers a loose puck at the side of the net at the heel of Campbell River Storm captain Nolan Corrado’s stick in first period action of Game 5 of the VIJHL playoff series in Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 4. The Bombers won the game 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Port Alberni Bombers take lead in VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm

NDP MPs say that despite regular Canadians struggling to keep up, the “ultra rich” have made record profits since the pandemic began. (Black Press Media File)
NDP MPs call on Liberals to support Canadians unable to keep up with soaring costs

The lands are located just off Highway 19A south of Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Oyster Bay Lands project moving forward after directors change their minds

Salmon spawn in the Tahsis River. Photo courtesy Nootka Sound Watershed Society
$904,000 riparian and habitat restoration project nears completion in Nootka Sound