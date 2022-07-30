Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Triple shooting in Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Surrey RCMP say two other victims were taken to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead and two other are injured after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday (July 30).

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release says when officers arrived, they found three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds,” adding they “provided life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

Despite that, one of the injured men died at scene. Police say the other two victims were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, Surrey RCMP say.

The release adds that the initial investigation show “that this was a targeted incident,” but the investigation is in the early stages and police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase.

“At this point in time, there is no concern for public safety.”

Surrey RCMP is now looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton
Next story
B.C. gangster Clayton Eheler released on bail despite acquiring a fraudulent passport in 2019

Just Posted

The Campbell River Eagle Riders made two donations of $2,000 each to the Campbell River Search and Rescue (shown) and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. The money was raised by the annual Poker Run on June 26. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Eagle Riders’ Poker Run raises $4,000 for two local groups

Spirit Square was the site of an earlier city attempt to deal with downtown businesses’ concern about inappropriate behaviour downtown. The glass roof was removed, discouraging people form congregating. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City scraps social services bylaw; seeks a new approach to unruly behaviour downtown

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma