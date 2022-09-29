The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbell River residents get chance to learn about Medical Assistance in Dying
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

The Big Rock Boat Ramp will be closed from Oct. 3 to 5 so sediment can be cleared. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Big Rock Boat Ramp, parking lot to be closed part of next week

Campbell River residents can learn about Medical Assistance in Dying in a webinar lecture on Oct. 4. Photo supplied by Alzheimer Society of B.C.
Campbell River residents get chance to learn about Medical Assistance in Dying

Zeballos, which was threatened in 2018 by a wildfire, was without a fire department for the summer. The department was reinstated on Sept. 27, 2022. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Zeballos reinstates volunteer fire department

Two helicopters were deployed to a fire just north of Campbell River on Sept. 27. Photo courtesy Dean Anderson
Helicopter response needed for Elk Falls fire

Pop-up banner image