A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Transport Canada has announced new mandatory safety measures for train companies following Monday’s fatal train derailment in Field, B.C.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau issued the ministerial order Friday, mandating that handbrakes must be used when a train is stopped on a mountain grade after an emergency use of the air brakes.

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Garneau said. Transport Canada’s investigation into exactly what caused the Canadian Pacific train to derail, plunging into the Kicking Horse River.

Crew members Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, Andrew Dockrell and Dylan Paradis – all from Calgary, Alta. – were killed in the incident.

CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The route through B.C.’s interior was re-opened Thursday.

A Transportation Safety Board investigation has revealed the train “just started on its own,” after being parked on a slope with air brakes for two hours.

Investigators say the train sped up to a speed much faster than the 20 miles per hour limit on that part of the tracks.

Since then, a GoFundMe for the three Calgary men has raised nearly $98,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Friday.

