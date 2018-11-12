Tragic conclusion to search for overdue hiker west of Campbell River

An overdue hiker was found deceased on the shore of Lower Campbell Lake Nov. 9 by Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteers.

Campbell River RCMP were advised of an overdue hiker on Nov. 8 that had been out looking for mushrooms and had not returned home when planned. The 78-year-old Campbell River resident was last known to be in the Gosling Bay Campground area on Lower Campbell Lake west of Campbell River, Sgt. Dave Johnson said in a Campbell River RCMP press release.

Campbell River Search and Rescue were activated and a search of the area located the male on the shore of Lower Campbell Lake in the early morning of Nov. 9. The resident was deceased when round.

There is no foul play suspected in this tragic incident and the investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service, Sgt. Johnson said.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Massive crowd attends Remembrance Day parade and ceremony in Campbell River
Next story
Funding announcement promises to drive business innovation in B.C.

Just Posted

Storm dominates league following two weekend victories

Campbell River trounces Nanaimo Buccaneers and Oceanside Generals

Vancouver Island brewery re-brands again after cryptic new logo failed

Victoria-based brewers said goodbye to confusing hexagon logo

PHOTOS: Massive crowd attends Remembrance Day parade and ceremony in Campbell River

Commemoration marks 100 years since Armistice Day

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Richard Franklin chosen as new chair for Campbell River’s board of education

John Kerr will serve as vice-chair on the board through the next year

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

Nunavut urges new plan to deal with too many polar bears

Territory recommends a proposal that contradicts much of conventional scientific thinking

Shelter struggles: Landlord takes over rental unit whenever visiting B.C. town

Renter’s story highlights how hard it is to find accommodation in Revelstoke

Lack of public response threatens B.C. referendum credibility

Of the few who have voted, poll finds most rejected proportional representation

Tentative deal reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

More than 100 former players accused the league of failing to better prevent head trauma

Grim search for more fire victims; 31 dead across California

More than 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires that scorched at least 1,040 square kilometres

Politicians need to do better on social media, Trudeau says

Prime minister suggests at conference in Paris some are trying to use technology to polarize voters

Wally Buono exits CFL, stinging from painful playoff loss

B.C. Lions lost the Eastern semifinal to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, 48-8

Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016

Most Read