Traffic enforcement helps keep dangerous vehicles off the road

Trailer with blown out tire and no insurance towed from Campbell River ferry terminal

The reason police conduct traffic stops is a bit clearer after one particular vehicle was inspected at the Quadra Island ferry terminal.

On March 8, the Campbell River RCMP was alerted of an unsafe vehicle at the terminal. A compact pick up truck was towing a travel trailer that “looked destined for a junk yard rather than the pristine nature of Quadra Island,” according to an RCMP release. The trailer had a blown out tire, broken windows and, as RCMP found out, was not insured.

There are simple basics required to have your vehicle on the road, said Const. Maury Tyre. Proof of ownership, insurance, and your vehicle must be in good working order. Failure to have any of those three things in order stands an excellent chance you will have to retrieve your vehicle from a tow yard.

The RCMP say that trailer owners “sometimes choose not to complete the ownership transfer with ICBC and thus are absolutely incapable of insuring the vehicle at all. Then when faced with the police, they are also completely incapable of even proving their ownership of the trailer or vehicle.”

“Fair warning, if this is you, expect delays of hours while the police sort out the intricacies of dealings and that delay may be spent in the back of a police cruiser if it’s believed you’ve stolen the vehicle,” the release continued.

The trailer was towed for violating the Motor Vehicle Act.

RELATED: B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverQuadra IslandRCMP