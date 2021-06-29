Total fire ban starts Wednesday

Ban enacted in response to record-breaking temperatures, low rain and increasing fire danger

A total fire ban is being implemented in Campbell River, as fire risk has increased with the recent heat wave.

The ban. coming into effect at noon on Wednesday, June 30, applies to all recreational fires, including campfires and beach fires, throughout the city. It also prohibits all open burning and use of fireworks, sky lanterns, torches and burning barrels.

It comes in response to record-breaking temperatures across British Columbia, lower-than-average precipitation and increasing fire danger warnings.

“We know people love to have campfires and beach fires in the summer, but the fire risk is too great,” said Thomas Doherty, fire chief. “We appreciate everyone’s assistance in doing their part to prevent fires in our community.”

The ban does not apply to CSA- or ULC-rated outdoor stoves or other portable campfire systems, however.

People in contravention of the ban may be subject to fines and legal action, in accordance with municipal bylaws and provincial regulations.

Residents may report recreational fires by calling calling the fire department’s non-emergency line at 250-286-6266. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

