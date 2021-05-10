The Village on Third in Nanaimo won the Judges’ Choice award as top overall entry at the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards. (Photo submitted)

The Village on Third in Nanaimo won the Judges’ Choice award as top overall entry at the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards. (Photo submitted)

Top developments north of the Malahat honoured by Vancouver Island Real Estate Board

Nanaimo’s Village on Third takes top honour at VIREB Commercial Building Awards

A mixed-use development in Nanaimo was chosen the best of the bunch at this year’s VIREB Commercial Building Awards.

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board’s 14th annual awards were announced virtually on Friday, May 7, and the second phase of the Village on Third project won the Judges’ Choice award as best overall entry.

The Third Street project, designed by D-Architecture and built by Westmark Construction, also won the Award of Excellence in the mixed-use category.

Chris Lundy, president of Westmark Construction, said architect Daryoush Firouzli took a creative approach to the sloped property and said the building is situated in what’s becoming an “exciting area” of Nanaimo.

“The condominiums were very well-received, they have great views of the mountains and there seems to be a great community starting to unfold in the university district,” Lundy said. “We’re very proud of the team and all the consultants that worked on the project.”

A previous phase of the Village on Third project won an Award of Excellence in the Apartment category in 2020.

There were 45 finalists across various categories this year, and a team of independent judges from the real estate industry examined entries from the Malahat to Port Hardy.

“Reviewing the projects, I’m absolutely amazed how we keep raising the bar of products throughout cental and northern Vancouver Island,” said Dave Kirk, partner with Cunningham and Rivard Appraisals Ltd., one of the judges.

The Met on Metral Drive, built by Windley Contracting, won the Multi-Family Condominium Award of Excellence and another Windley project, Oakwood Business Park on Boxwood Road, won the Industrial Award of Excellence.

The Nanaimo Association for Community Living’s townhouse development on Uplands Drive and builder Knappett Projects won the Affordable Housing Award of Excellence and V.I. Granite and Quartz Countertops on Boxwood Road, built by Island West Coast Developments, won the Retail Award of Excellence.

Nanaimo Airport’s terminal expansion, built by Durwest Construction, won the Community Institutional Award of Excellence.

Other Awards of Excellence went to: NEO Apartment Residences in Campbell River, Crowne Pacific, Multi-Family Apartments; the Aria in Duncan, Blueprint Custom Homes, Multi-Family Townhouse; Hotel Zed in Tofino, Farmer Construction, Hospitality; JRP Solutions Ltd. in Courtenay, Avril Homes, Office; Ladysmith Thrift Store, MKM Projects, Retail Renovation.

Awards of Merit went to the Virage on Bowen Road, Vancouver Island Mental Health Society’s Rosehill building, Nanaimo Innovation Academy on Hecate Street and Nanaimo and District SPCA’s Seasted Stables on Westwood Road, as well as the Sandscapes Apartments and the CRU Building in Parksville, Cubes in Courtenay, and Port Hardy Airport.

READ ALSO: New buildings in Nanaimo win awards as best in the region


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence
Next story
Oak Bay dad dies mountain biking near Shawnigan Lake

Just Posted

Jacob Koomen takes his bike out for a spin near his home in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverite to cycle length of Island to raise funds to cancer research

Long distance rides are no big deal for 73-year-old cyclist

Red dresses hang on the sign at Robert Ostler Park on May 5, which is designated as Red Dress Day to commemorate murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls. A gathering at the Longhouse was held to mark the day and the MMWIG. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River sees its share of gender violence and missing people

RCMP acknowledge MMIWG awareness day

Comox Strathcona Waste Management expects to go to tender this summer for the regional organics compost facility in Campbell River. File photo/Black Press
Comox Strathcona compost site should go to tender this summer

The regional organics facility is on target to open for the fall of 2022

WestJet in flight. Black Press file photo
Two COVID exposures on WestJet flight into Comox

The BC Centre for Disease Control has posted advisories for two separate… Continue reading

Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Busy day for Campbell River fire crews

Three incidents in rapid succession keep crews on their toes

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Oak Bay resident Hugh Thompson died Friday, May 7. (GoFundMe photo)
Oak Bay dad dies mountain biking near Shawnigan Lake

Community rallies around family with online fundraiser

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in Comox

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

The Village on Third in Nanaimo won the Judges’ Choice award as top overall entry at the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards. (Photo submitted)
Top developments north of the Malahat honoured by Vancouver Island Real Estate Board

Nanaimo’s Village on Third takes top honour at VIREB Commercial Building Awards

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

Most Read