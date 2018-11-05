The Ahousaht First Nation released this photograph through Twitter Monday afternoon after declaring a state of emergency due to soil contaminants affecting the community’s water supply. (Image from @AhousahtAdmin Twitter Account)

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

A drastic water shortage has caused the Ahousaht First Nation to declare a state of emergency.

In an email to the Westerly News, Emergency Management B.C. said Emergency Social Services have been activated.

“Drinking water systems and boil water advisories are the responsibility of local governments and water purveyors. Emergency Management BC does not support the operation of these systems,” the statement reads.

“Indigenous Services Canada is engaged and aware of the situation, and they are the appropriate agency to help address any water system infrastructure concerns from the community…The Ahousaht First Nation has indicated that they are running low on reservoir capacity and have identified the need to relocate elders. Emergency Management BC is supporting that request with short term Emergency Social Services.”

The First Nation’s elders are being transported to Tofino, roughly 20 kilometres away, and water is being shipped from Tofino to Ahousaht.

“They’ve reached out to us and Tofino has responded by making our water accessible to them,” Tofino mayor Josie Osborne told the Westerly. “It’s always important to support our neighbours. We’re all in this together. They rely on us and we rely on them. We need to be there in their time of need.”

The water is being transported to Ahousaht by salmon farmer Cermaq Canada.

“Cermaq has a longstanding relationship with the Ahousaht community and we are happy to help in any way we can. Our thoughts are with the community and, in a small place like this, this is what neighbours do. We know Ahousaht would do the same for us if we were in a similar situation,” Cermaq’s Sustainable Development Director Linda Sams told the Westerly.

“Right now we have about 10,000 gallons of water storage capability, and we are working to locate more tanks. The Tofino Fire Department is filling the tanks on the barge from a nearby fire hydrant and P&H crane is helping to load and move the storage containers.”

She added the company plans to ship an additional 320 18.5-litre jugs of water to Ahousaht tommorow.

”We are going to continue working closely with members of the Ahousaht Community, the District of Tofino and other local support services to ensure the community has the water required until their system is restored,” she said. “We will be setting up a recycling centre to gather the water jugs after the water supply has been returned. This is in-line with our commitment to protecting the environment and reducing micro plastics in the oceans.”

In 2016, West Coast communities supported Ahousaht during a water crisis caused by a water main break.

READ MORE: Tofino and Ucluelet offering support to Ahousaht in water crisis

READ MORE: Ucluelet First Nation helping Ahousaht through water crisis

READ MORE: Ahousaht declares state of emergency after water main break


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport
Next story
B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Just Posted

Seismic upgrade a go at Quadra Island Community Centre

Strathcona Regional District board hires local firm to handle construction work

Flames destroy car at Sportsplex in Campbell River

Nobody injured in blaze, but fire chief sends warning to public about explosions during car fires

New zoning bylaw for Cortes Island stalls

Strathcona Regional District board votes to have staff review after public raises questions

MP Blaney says NDP pushing for federal action on housing, climate change

New Democrat concerned about hate speech, dairy farmers and criminal records for cannabis

UPDATE: Weather statement over for western Vancouver Island

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/hr

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

Most Read