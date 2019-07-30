Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Police are investigating after a toddler was left in a hot car in a Squamish parking lot recently.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the incident at about 1:50 p.m. on July 21, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Squamish firefighters who attended the scene found a two-year-old child left alone in their car seat. The temperature gauged 30 C inside the vehicle, police said.

The toddler was assessed by paramedics with BC Emergency Health Services. The parent was located and the Ministry of Children and Family Development has been called, police said.

“Squamish RCMP cannot warn care providers enough about the dangers of leaving children unattended in a vehicle, particularly on a hot day,” RCMP said. “Temperatures can raise to lethal levels in a short period of time and we have already seen one tragedy in the Lower Mainland during this summer season.”

In May, a 16-month-old boy died in Burnaby after being left in a car for a number of hours during a hot day.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

