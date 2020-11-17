VIDEO: Thunder and lightning rocks the night sky over Campbell River Nov. 16

First it was the snowfall, then the Campbell River area got hit with very loud thunder and accompanying lightning on the evening of Nov. 16.

Facebook groups lit up with alarmed questions immediately after lightning flashes lit up the evening sky and then thunder rocked the night.

This was after the evening started out with a dump of wet snow.

Meanwhile, a wind warning was in effect for Tuesday morning (Nov. 17) for southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h over East Vancouver Island. The winds were expected to ease by midday.

Campbell River was also hit with power outages throughout most of the cityfrom downto south to Jubilee Parkway.

Campbell RiverStorm