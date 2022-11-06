Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning

Almost 900 people in southern half of Vancouver Island and more 2,500 in northern half without power

Almost 900 BC Hydro customers are still without power across Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and parts of mid-Vancouver Island as of Sunday morning (Nov. 6). The situation is even worse in the northern parts of Vancouver Island, where more than 2,500 people remain without power.

Galiano Island (490) and Ganges on Saltspring Island (137) record the highest number of customers on southern Vancouver Island without power as of the latest available updates.

Parts of Greater Victoria also remain without power, including Central Saanich (44), as well as the Duncan (49) and North Cowichan (41) areas.

These numbers pale to the situation in northern Vancouver Island, including Campbell River. Close to 1,000 customers remain without power in that community.

BC Hydro said in a message posted Sunday morning that crews continue to make great progress as they work around-the-clock to restore power to customers affected by the windstorm that started Friday evening.

“Additional crews will be arriving today to aid in restoration efforts and we expect to have the majority of customers restored today — with the possible exception of small pockets of customers in areas with significant damage or that have been difficult to access,” it reads.

