The parking lot of a popular Cowichan Estuary trail in Cowichan Bay has become a hot spot for thieves this fall. (Joanna Wallace photo)

Thieves ruining popular Cowichan trails, hiker says

Joanna Wallace is upset at the recent theft of her camera gear from her locked vehicle while she hiked a popular trail in the Cowichan estuary.

“This trail has up to 300 eagles that will arrive soon as it is cold enough now for the salmon to run,” she explained. “I love to hike here at this time of year but now I’m worried about my Jeep.”

While she hiked recently, the window of her Jeep was smashed and thieves stole the backpack containing her Canon Rebel with a 300 mm zoom lens, a 250mm lens, and two spare batteries she said she “foolishly left behind” when she opted to take her other gear along with her. She estimates the value of the equipment at $1,500.

“They also stole a fake fur coat that has distinctive black and white patches (valued $7 second hand) but I’ll be watching out for this coat. They stole a purse that is made to carry dog treats, leashes and such (valued at $40). My total loss with window replacement (at $260) is close to $2,000. Shame on you!” she said.

Thefts have also been noted at other trails in along the estuary in Cowichan Bay.

“I would like to ask the Valley residents to ask questions when buying second hand camera equipment, possibly ask for original receipt,” she said. “I am not wealthy and these cameras were bought after my husband died and I had a small life insurance. He’ll be watching also! Bad juju, karma, luck for you who stole it.”

Wallace vows to continue hiking.

“I went today,” she said, “because I just have to see the salmon run and the eagles, herons, hawks like harrier, red tail and otters, mink, seals and sea lions that are visible because of the fish.”


