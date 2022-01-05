Thieves in Nanaimo steal generator used by emergency medical alert service for seniors

Generator was stolen from Nanaimo Lifeline on Bowen Road earlier this week

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for an emergency backup generator, stolen earlier this week, used by the Nanaimo Lifeline medical alert paging system. (Photo submitted)

Thieves in Nanaimo stole a generator that provides backup power for a medical alert service for seniors and others who are at risk.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating an emergency generator that was stolen from the Nanaimo Lifeline building at 1800 Bowen Rd. sometime between Sunday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday Jan. 4.

According to an RCMP press release, unknown suspects entered the commercial property, detached the Generac brand generator and left the area. Given the size of the generator, “a large vehicle and at least several individuals” would have been required to steal the device, police say.

The stolen generator provides backup service for Nanaimo Lifeline, an emergency response service for seniors and medically at-risk persons on central Vancouver Island to summon help in the event of an emergency.

“This crime appears to have taken place in plain view of the public and would have taken some time to complete due to size and weight of the generator,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

O’Brien said the generator is part of an essential health service and it is “incredibly important” the item be found and put back into use.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the generator is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-312.

