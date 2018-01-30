A cash machine was stolen from the French Creek Shell Gas Station shortly after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. — Lauren Collins photo

Thief rips out entire mid-Island ATM

Suspect wheels cash machine out of gas station

An ATM machine was ripped from a wall and taken from a gas station in French Creek just a few minutes after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Fifteen minutes past midnight, the Oceanside RCMP received a commercial alarm notification from the French Creek Shell Gas Station at the 800-block of the Island Highway.

Once RCMP were on scene, Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in a written release Tuesday, police discovered an unknown suspect had forced entry through the front doors and proceeded into the building with a wheeled dolly.

“In less than 75 seconds, the man was able to forcefully remove the ATM cash machine and wheel out the entire unit to a waiting vehicle,” Foreman said.

The night before, Foreman said, there was a similar attempted theft at a local resort, but was stopped by staff.

“Therefore, this should serve notice to local businesses that there is a suspect, currently unaccounted for, that is targeting small business sized ATM machines.”

Oceanside RCMP said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this theft, please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff/Oceanside RCMP news release

Previous story
A third explosive device discovered in Kamloops

Just Posted

Take a photographic journey into the local watershed at the Discovery Passage Aquarium’s Public Science Speaker Series

Award-winning photographer Eiko Jones will be the first to speak this year… Continue reading

Campbell River Art Gallery director says Members’ Show is their chance to celebrate local art and artists

Show features over 50 works by members of both the art gallery and the arts council

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

A head-on collision on Highway 19A killed a 30-year-old woman from Campbell… Continue reading

Mudslide cuts through Campbell River’s popular Canyon View Trail

Hikers heading out for their morning walk on the Canyon View trail… Continue reading

Family of ATV accident victims thanks those involved in search effort

Two lives were lost in attempt to cross creek south of Campbell River

Mudslide cuts through Campbell River’s popular Canyon View Trail

Hikers heading out for their morning walk on the Canyon View trail… Continue reading

Black Press hosts annual career and education fair

Get your cover letter and resume ready. Black Press Community News Media… Continue reading

It’s a wet week for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting between 70-100mm of rain to fall over East Vancouver Island today

A third explosive device discovered in Kamloops

Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months

B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

Thief rips out entire mid-Island ATM

Suspect wheels cash machine out of gas station

B.C. grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges a former employee videotaped them in the washroom and shared photos on the internet

Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Most Read