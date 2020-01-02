The Harley Guy comedian rides across Vancouver Island

Herb Dixon will be performing in Nanaimo, Victoria, Oak Bay and Port Alberni

They call him The Harley Guy, not because he rides one but because he’s mastered the sound of one.

Herb Dixon has been making club audiences laugh with his impressions and jokes since 1979, and now is about to embark on a Vancouver Island tour this February.

The Kelowna comic once auditioned for Star Search in 1994 and not only made it onto the hit show hosted by Ed McMahon, he appeared on three episodes, successfully defending his comedy title twice.

Back in 2003, Herb was invited to put his Harley Davidson impression to the test by none other than Harley Davidson themselves, during the 100th-anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King.

Dixon has also performed alongside the Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, LeAnne Rimes and Kenny Chesney at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2009.

Joining Dixon on this tour is Kelowna comedian Rob Balsdon with a comic style that combines brutal honesty with a likeable innocence and a very quick wit. Throughout his comedy career, Balsdon has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Canadian comedy including Gerry Dee (Mr. D), Brent Butt (Corner Gas) and one of his comedy idols, film star and SNL alum, Norm MacDonald.

Catch Dixon’s Full Throttle Comedy Tour, starting Tuesday, Feb. 18, at The Port Theatre in Nanaimo. From there he takes off to Oak Bay for a Feb. 20 show at The Dave Dunnet Theatre in Oak Bay. Then on to Victoria where Dixon will perform on Feb. 21 at Elements Casino. He will end the tour in Port Alberni on Feb. 22 at The ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 (includes taxes and fees) Purchase tickets online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com. A Train Wreck Comedy and Keycorp Sports and Entertainment production.

