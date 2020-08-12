The Regional District of Mount Waddington will be without power for around 10 hours on Aug. 13. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Ten hour planned power outage coming for north Island residents

To keep crews and the public safe, power must be switched off while BC Hydro completes the work.

There will be no power in the north Island for about 10 hours on Aug. 13.

BC Hydro issued a news release stating that while the company realizes there’s never a good time to have an outage, they will be switching off the power from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m in Woss, Telegraph Cove, Alert Bay, Malcolm Island, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Quatsino, Winter Harbour and surrounding areas.

BC Hydro stated they will be performing critical maintenance work and replacing transmission structures that feed the north Island. “To keep our crews and the public safe, power must be switched off while we complete this important work.”

BC Hydro added that “to protect your equipment from damage during the outage, please turn off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and unplug all electronics. We’ll restore your power as soon as we can.”

For more information on power outages, go to bchydro.com/outages or call 1 800 BCHYDRO.

BCHydropower outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Just Posted

Campbell River softball player takes game to Division 1 university

Saje Kurpiela to pitch for University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks

DFO says the five aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Share your thoughts on proposed Quinsam Heights Official Community Plan changes

The City of Campbell River is seeking public feedback on a proposal… Continue reading

Three active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island

Since July 24, Central island has had five new cases, North one, South none

Campbell River mural defaced by graffiti

The owner of a building on Westgate Road is upset that a… Continue reading

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Ten hour planned power outage coming for north Island residents

To keep crews and the public safe, power must be switched off while BC Hydro completes the work.

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

Most Read