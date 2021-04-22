The Sybil Andrews Cottage property in Willow Point, along with the Haig-Brown House property, have both been assigned Community Heritage Designation. Mirror File Photo

The Sybil Andrews Cottage property in Willow Point, along with the Haig-Brown House property, have both been assigned Community Heritage Designation. Mirror File Photo

Sybil Andrews cottage and Haig-Brown House get full heritage status

Designation offers both protection as well as opening up future funding opportunities

The city has officially increased the heritage status of two of its most prominent and important historic properties.

The Haig-Brown House property and the Sybil Andrews Cottage property have both been issued Community Heritage Designation, which gives the property legal protection from alterations that would detract from their heritage and historic value, as well as assigning them the highest level of recognition the city has for a heritage site.

While the move might be seen by some as simply a symbolic gesture, Ken Blackburn – who manages the Sybil Andrews Cottage site as the executive director of the Campbell River Arts Council and oversees various programs at the Haig-Brown House property as director of public programs for the Museum at Campbell River – says it’s actually an important move for the city.

“In some ways it’s symbolic, yes,” Blackburn says, “but anytime a community takes the time to recognize heritage sites like this, it shows that they take heritage and culture seriously, which is a very good thing for a community as a whole.”

Blackburn says when most people think about the places they’ve traveled, one of the things they tend to remember is how much value that place has placed on its history and heritage, so in recognizing heritage sites in this way, Campbell River has immediately increased its status amongst visitors.

“This move might also spur people to think of other places that have values that should be preserved and protected,” Blackburn says. “And it doesn’t necessarily need to be old buildings, either. It could be trees or streams or other places that helped Campbell River become what it is. These places need to be protected.”

It’s also possible that it proves to be of value in more of a pragmatic sense.

“When you assign heritage value to places, it does tend to open up funding opportunities,” Blackburn says. “There are more grants available that the city could take advantage of when we’re talking about sites that have been listed on heritage registries, meaning that upkeep and improvements might not necessarily need to come from Campbell River taxpayers all the time, which I’m sure people will appreciate,” he adds with a laugh.

While Blackburn doesn’t believe there should be any kind of “target” in terms of the number of recognized sites the city should have, he does think they need to be open to considering more.

“I think what’s more important than a number is the quality of those sites and the honour we give to them,” he says. “Would I like to see more? Sure. But what I really hope is that maybe this gesture gets the people in the community thinking about the importance of heritage and culture and recognizing that we should be protecting and honouring it.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCultureHeritage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Discount airline expanding service to Canada with flights between Vancouver and New York
Next story
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Just Posted

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Island Health warns of toxic drug supply causing increased overdoses in Campbell River

Support available for those in need

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map shows new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 11-17. (BCCDC image)
BCCDC says fresh COVID-19 cases down in most Island Health areas

Nanaimo sees its fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid January

The Sybil Andrews Cottage property in Willow Point, along with the Haig-Brown House property, have both been assigned Community Heritage Designation. Mirror File Photo
Sybil Andrews cottage and Haig-Brown House get full heritage status

Designation offers both protection as well as opening up future funding opportunities

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
John Dillon Brown set off to conclude an out-of-court settlement the day he disappeared

Trial of Richard Alexander continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. Younger Canadians in several provinces are now able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine appointments fill up fast on Vancouver Island

More pharmacies expected to be added as supply increases

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

The conservation service confirmed they do not relocate cougars from settled areas but that euthanasia is not necessarily the fate for an animal in the Fanny Bay area. The hope is that the animal will move on to wild areas. (File photo)
Woman hopes cat-stalking Fanny Bay cougar can avoid euthanization

Conservation officers do not relocate the animals from Vancouver Island

Tofino residents expressed frustration over a recent post by Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett that falsely claimed all residents have been vaccinated. (Westerly file photo)
Resort owner apologizes for suggesting Tofino is safe to travel to

Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett apologizes to community and visitors

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to halt direct flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to COVID variant concerns

Cargo flights will still be allowed to enter Canada

Most Read