A suspect stole more than $300 worth of Himalayan dog treats over two days at Buckerfields in Nanaimo between Sept. 19-20. Nanaimo Crime Stoppers photo

Suspect on Vancouver Island steals $300 worth of Himalayan dog treats

Thefts happened at Buckerfields in Nanaimo over two days Sept. 19-20

A suspect treated his dog twice with allegedly stolen doggie treats.

According to an e-mail from Nanaimo RCMP, a suspect stole more than $300 worth of Himalayan dog treats over two days at Buckerfields in Nanaimo. The second incident was in the late afternoon Sept. 20, the first was earlier in the day on Sept. 19.

“This guy must have some hungry dogs,” noted Nanaimo Crime Stoppers in a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

