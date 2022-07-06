Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Surging energy prices harmful to families, should drive green transition: Freeland

Deputy PM says transitioning from fossil fuels is an “insurance policy” against higher energy prices

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is absolutely concerned with the struggles Canadians are facing as a result of inflation, but insists the current energy crisis is another reason to focus on the green transition.

After Freeland made a similar comment Tuesday several critics accused her of not caring about the suffering of Canadians.

Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says it is clear the Liberals like higher gas prices and “have no respect” for how hard the price surge has been on Canadian families.

Freeland says that is categorically untrue, pointing to the government’s response to inflation including planned increases to a number of federal benefit programs.

She says the government is very aware that food, gas and housing are more expensive than ever, but blames that almost entirely on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and supply chain crunches made worse by China’s “zero-COVID policy.”

But she also says transitioning away from fossil fuels is an “insurance policy” against higher energy prices because Canada won’t be reliant on energy price fluctuations driven by global events.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canadian retailers grapple with soaring fuel surcharges to ship online orders

Climate changeenergy sectorinflation

Previous story
VIDEO: ATM theft from Mission store caught on camera
Next story
RCMP reports fatality after man is run over on Vancouver Island city street

Just Posted

An art show was part of Gold River Days in 2021, and it's the kind of event the new society will be putting on in the future. Photo courtesy Keith Broad
Gold River, Tsa’xana and Nootka Sound gets art boost with new society

Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Driver airlifted after logging truck roll over south of Campbell River

All motor vehicle incidents in Campbell River between 2017 and 2021. Photo courtesy ICBC
Dogwood Street site of most crashes in Campbell River over past five years

A worker stands near a hole that opened up on the road surface on 10 avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Ryan Dawson
Sinkhole opens up in downtown Campbell River after watermain damaged