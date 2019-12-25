Instagram of Surfing Santas

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a non-profit that helps people with cancer.

READ MORE: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

