Support extended for people displaced by Campbell River fire

Support for people affected by the April 8 fire in Campbell River has been extended. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Accommodation and food support for people who were displaced by last week’s apartment building fire in Campbell River have been extended until April 22.

The support comes from the provincial emergency support services program. The Canadian Red Cross will be conducting a needs assessment for those displaced by the fire to see what other supports are needed. These can be in areas like health, income support and long-term shelter locations.

“The City of Campbell River is extremely grateful to Minister Selina Robinson and staff with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing for the quick response to a very unfortunate incident,” said Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. “This was… an opportunity to ask for help with exceptional circumstances, such as this case, where we need a bit more time to work with provincial and local agencies to assist people who require accommodation, furniture, clothing and other supplies.”

The confirmed support came less than one day after the city requested an extension.

The city and Strathcona Regional District are looking for people who are willing to help out. Those that can provide short-term paid rental accommodation for up to three months are asked to contact the John Howard Society at 250-286-0611. Financial contributions can also be made through the society’s website, or with the United Way or Canadian Red Cross.

Item donations can be made by contacting the Laichwiltach Family Life Society at 250-286-3430. Drop off has to be arranged in advance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific items that are needed include a grabber for picking up items, and a walker with wheels. Volunteers are working to ensure all items are sanitized.

Since the fire, three pet cats have been reunited with their families. The Strathcona Emergency Program’s Canadian Animal Disaster Response Team helps displaced animals by reuniting them with their owners. People living in the area near Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue are asked to keep an eye out for missing animals, and to contact the Campbell River Partners for Animal Welfare Society by email or through Facebook.

