Support for people affected by the April 8 fire in Campbell River has been extended. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Support extended for people displaced by Campbell River fire

Support in place until April 22

Accommodation and food support for people who were displaced by last week’s apartment building fire in Campbell River have been extended until April 22.

The support comes from the provincial emergency support services program. The Canadian Red Cross will be conducting a needs assessment for those displaced by the fire to see what other supports are needed. These can be in areas like health, income support and long-term shelter locations.

“The City of Campbell River is extremely grateful to Minister Selina Robinson and staff with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing for the quick response to a very unfortunate incident,” said Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. “This was… an opportunity to ask for help with exceptional circumstances, such as this case, where we need a bit more time to work with provincial and local agencies to assist people who require accommodation, furniture, clothing and other supplies.”

The confirmed support came less than one day after the city requested an extension.

The city and Strathcona Regional District are looking for people who are willing to help out. Those that can provide short-term paid rental accommodation for up to three months are asked to contact the John Howard Society at 250-286-0611. Financial contributions can also be made through the society’s website, or with the United Way or Canadian Red Cross.

Item donations can be made by contacting the Laichwiltach Family Life Society at 250-286-3430. Drop off has to be arranged in advance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific items that are needed include a grabber for picking up items, and a walker with wheels. Volunteers are working to ensure all items are sanitized.

Since the fire, three pet cats have been reunited with their families. The Strathcona Emergency Program’s Canadian Animal Disaster Response Team helps displaced animals by reuniting them with their owners. People living in the area near Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue are asked to keep an eye out for missing animals, and to contact the Campbell River Partners for Animal Welfare Society by email or through Facebook.

RELATED: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Community rallies around Campbell River fire victims


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfireNews

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province extends COVID-19 fire ban until June 15

Just Posted

Support extended for people displaced by Campbell River fire

Support in place until April 22

Regional Districts able to hold open meetings without public present

Strathcona Regional District to post minutes after meeting

Cuban baseball journey takes a different twist for Island players

Touring team prevented from any game action at the start of COVID-19 restrictions

Trail access depends on jurisdiction and use says Campbell River official

Though some trails are located within the city, some are maintained by the Province

Love from afar: tips for socially-distance dates

Long-distance relationship experience is really coming in handy

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Province extends COVID-19 fire ban until June 15

Bans also stay in place in other high-smoke sensitive zones

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Most Read