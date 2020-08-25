Superstore customers will need to mask up starting Aug. 29

Jos Lohnes, customer service clerk, is seen through the debit machine hole in the new plexi-glass barrier as she helps Andrea Trinidad at Superstore customer service in Whitehorse on March 30. Starting Aug. 29, customers will be required to wear masks while shopping at Superstore locations. File photo by Crystal Schick – Black Press

A Canadian grocery chain is joining a growing number of businesses mandating mask-use in its stores.

Beginning Aug. 29, a mask or face covering will be required to shop at Real Canadian Superstore locations. The mandate was announced on the chain’s Facebook page Aug. 22.

“We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Real Canadian Superstore said in the post.

On Aug. 12, Walmart made masks mandatory for shopping in its Canadian stores.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirus