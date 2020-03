Expect sun all day with temperatures getting up to 10 degrees by 5 p.m. today, according to Environment Canada.

Morning commutes will be clear, with beautiful weather expected to last throughout the day. Winds 10 km/h out of the west shifting to 20 km/h from the northwest this evening. This is to stay in place until Thursday, where increasing cloudiness may lead to periods of rain or snow by Thursday night.

No outages or road conditions to report on Wednesday.

Environment Canada weather