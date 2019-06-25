Sunny today but rain rolling in later this week in the Campbell River area

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny conditions today with a high of 22 and a UV index of 8 or “very high.”

Things are expected to start to change tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

Then it looks like rain rolling in on Thursday and into the weekend.

On the highways, construction continues on Jubilee Parkway at Willow Creek Road. Expect delays and single, alternating traffic.

Watch for construction on Highway 19 13 km north of Campbell River with single lane alternating traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturday.

