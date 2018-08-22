Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

  • Aug. 22, 2018 1:00 a.m.
  • News

Cramping, diarrhea, back pain and nausea, just a few symptoms of a menstrual cycle that women have to deal with every month.

If you are one of these women who battle painful periods, a North Okanagan thesis writer might be able to help.

Rebekah Johnson is looking for women who deal with painful periods for a research study that will investigate Osteopathic care on menstruation.

Osteopathy is a typically a branch of medical practice that emphasizes the treatment of medical disorders through the manipulation and massage of the bones, joints, and muscles.

RELATED: Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

According to Johnson the therapy is aimed at improving the health and well-being of the whole person.

“The philosophy of Osteopathy is based on an understanding of the body as an interconnected whole which is capable of self-regulation and self-healing given that the proper conditions are present,” she said. “Osteopathic practitioners support the body’s inherent ability to auto-regulate and self-heal.”

Johnson explained that those who are willing to participate in the trial will have osteopathic practitioners take their personal history into account and then utilize techniques to support the body to improve circulation, reduce pain and increase functionality.

“Osteopaths take all of the body’s systems into account, including -but not limited to – the circulatory, neurological, musculoskeletal, hormonal and digestive systems,” said Johnson. “In approaching the body with this holistic understanding, Osteopathy acknowledges that the physical, mental and spiritual health are interconnected.”

After recently relocating to Vernon from Toronto, Johnson and her partner Travis Cuddington opened up North Okanagan Osteopathy.

“In order to complete my study in the seven year program, there is a research component in which I have been approved for,” she said.

She stated that there is no need for a doctor referral for Osteopathy and treatments or portions of treatments are covered under most extended health care plans.

For the current study Johnson is undertaking she said qualified participants are eligible for four free Osteopathic treatments.

Contact Johnson at rebekah@northokanaganosteopathy.ca or call 250-540-8683.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins
Next story
Strathcona Regional District board votes for compensation status quo

Just Posted

Campbell River store to accept donations for Zeballos as wildfire flares up

Local 7-Eleven offers free Slurpee in exchange for donations to Zeballos on Wednesday

In smoky conditions, listen to your body – Island Health

Symptoms of smoke exposure include eye, throat irritation

Strathcona Regional District board votes for compensation status quo

Rural directors feel consultant’s report does not reflect their role

UPDATE: Fast-burning construction materials fuelled Willow Point blaze – fire chief

Curious onlookers created challenges for emergency crews; fundraising effort underway for family

Howie Meeker Campbell River Special Olympics golf classic welcomes new co-host

30th annual event pays tribute to 94-year-old namesake

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Pipeline protesters greet Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Blue skies at last on B.C.’s south coast

Wildfire smoke expected to clear out, temperatures should drop under 20 C by the weekend

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Black Press to begin printing Victoria’s Times Colonist newspaper

The operation will begin later this year at BP’s commercial printing plant on Vancouver Island

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Most Read