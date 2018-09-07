Students return to a growing NIC Campbell River campus

Alex Bowman (left) and Stephen Paul of Student Employment Services at NIC talked to students during the orientation. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Students returned to a North Island College campus in Campbell River that is getting bigger all the time.

On Tuesday, students were given an orientation day as a way to find their way around. The morning program included a breakfast at the Gathering Place , an opening ceremony in the Courtyard and workshops and introductions to the programs in rooms throughout the campus.

“It’s that first day when everyone comes out to meet their instructors, make some new friends, get their books, supplies and stuff like that,” said NIC Vice-President of Strategic Initiatives Randall Heidt said. “Lots of great energy.”

As of last Friday, NIC estimated it had almost 400 students enroled this year in trades, health, university transfer and upgrading programs, expanded university transfer and business courses at the Campbell River campus, in addition to 50 international students from countries such as China, Japan and India. The figure for enrolment is up 4 per cent over last year, though students have until Sept. 13 to apply.

The orientation event was also kind of a social event for the campus, with a deejay and food for students. As well, a number of community organizations and employers had tables set up with information for students offering jobs or financial services.

“One of the most important things people really don’t know is we still have some seats open in some programs and some classes,” Heidt said. “You can change your life starting today.”

As examples, he pointed out programs such as the first-year business class, an electronics class that leads right into industrial automation, or even classes to upgrade English.

“It’s a great time to come in, sign up and change your life,” Heidt said.

While the campus was quiet during the summer, there was work going on behind the scenes, most notably the major construction project worth $17.6 million.

“There’s a huge campus expansion and renovation going on here,” he said. “The campus is growing.”

As part of this the Campbell River NIC campus and Timberline Secondary, which shares the current building space, will be separating, which will create more of an adult atmosphere for students the local college campus.

“It’s going to a whole new level at NIC in Campbell River,” Heidt said.

NIC will have more than 105,000 square feet of new and renovated space at the site. This will include a new heavy duty mechanic building and new aircraft structures building, along with a new student commons for students to socialize, and learning area, which has a new teaching kitchen and library.

Heidt expects the campus only to keep growing in the future.

“I think it’s one of the most exciting times ever to be at NIC,” he said.