Hotel workers strike in Vancouver in September 2019. (Unite Here! Local 40)

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Hotel workers who have been striking for more than two months have reached a “tentative” agreement with their employers.

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21. The four other luxury hotels that went on strike in September, Westin Bayshore, Hyatt Regency, Pinnacle Harbourfront and Four Seasons hotels, reached a deal last month.

According to a statement from Unite Here Local 40, which represents the hotel workers, their members have till Monday at 5 p.m. to vote to ratify the deal.

If it passes, it will mean an end to an eight week long strike.

“We’ve shown this hotel and others in Vancouver that hotel workers will fight for respect and a fair workplace,” said May Tanjusay, room attendant and union bargaining committee member from Rosewood Hotel Georgia.

