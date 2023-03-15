Strathcona Wilderness Institute invites public to annual general meeting

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute is holding its annual general meeting in April, and is inviting members of the public to join.

The meeting will be held on April 12 at 7 p.m.

Strathcona Wilderness Institute is a not-for-profit organization whose essential role is, in partnership with BC Parks, to serve as an interface between the Strathcona Wilderness and the general public.

It is a non-membership agency, and people with an interest in Strathcona Provincial Park are invited to take part in the AGM where the agency will present its annual report and elect the board of directors for the coming year.

The meeting will be held virtually online, and pre-registration is required for attendance. More information can be found at strathconapark.org.

