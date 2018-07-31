Strathcona Regional District’s broadband plans go to alternative approval process

Voters opposed to the proposal will have until Sept. 4 to petition the regional district

The proposed route for the Connected Coast project. The SRD is now waiting to pass pending the consent of voters.

The process to authorize a stand-alone corporation of the Strathcona Regional District that will oversee a massive upgrade in broadband Internet service now needs public consent.

In June, a majority of the SRD board voted to establish the Strathcona Connected Coast Network Corporation (SCCNC), which will oversee the Connected Coast fibre optics expansion project.

The regional district, along with Prince Rupert through it CityWest subsidiary, will establish or improve high-speed Internet to many B.C. coastal communities. The federal and provincial governments are providing $45.4 million for the project, to install undersea fibre optic cable and landing sites by 2021. The SRD portion is worth $33 million.

SRD Chair Michele Babchuk credited staff for working with other levels of government to move along the process to establish the service.

“I want to thank everybody for working as hard as they have to get that done,” she said.

While the project is funded by other levels of government, as part of the agreement the regional district has to establish authority to borrow up to $6 million in the event of any cost overruns.

Rather than go to referendum, the SRD will use the alternative approval process (AAP). Through the APP, the board informs voters of its plan to adopt a bylaw, which goes ahead unless 10 per cent of electors petition against the plan. The minimum is to allow for 30 days, though the SRD has increased the amount of time in this case. The last day for public response will be Sept. 4. Within the regional district, the total number of electors is 33,112 for the AAP.

“Essentially, the board will advertise its initiative to proceed with adoption unless there’s push-back,” SRD Corporate Services Manager Tom Yates said.

Bylaw 321 will establish the stand-alone infrastructure service while Bylaw 322 will cover the loan authorization issue. As was the case at previous meetings, Larry Samson of Campbell River and Area D Director Brenda Leigh expressed opposition to the plan and voted against the motions to move ahead with the project.

“I have been opposed to this regional broadband service all the way along,” Samson said, adding he did not support the idea of going to the AAP at this time. “Holding an alternative approval process over the summer time, I believe, doesn’t accurately reflect and give the chance for the residents … to voice their negative opinion, if they so desire,” he said.

In contrast, Area C Director Jim Abram said the APP was a valid method and he supported the plan for service, for which he said he personally had been lobbying for 20 years. He also rejected a suggestion by Leigh that the plans go to a referendum.

“It’s now coming to fruition,” he said. “Let’s just get on with it.”

The board also put through the bylaws amending the incorporation agreement, with directors Samson and Leight opposing.