Strathcona Regional District re-launches Discovery Island Mainland Inlets Community Safety Planning process

The Strathcona Regional District is taking re-launching the Discovery Island and Mainland Inlets Integrated Community Sustainability Plan (ICSP) development process.

The process was started in 2018 when the SRD received grant funding, but it did not conclude by the time the funding period closed. The regional district is re-launching the process with new consultants — WCS Engagement and Planning — and a new task force to engage residents. The task force, which will be made up of 14-16 local residents representing as much of the diversity of the area as possible, will also be working with regional district staff and the consultants to draft the content of the plan.

“The ICSP will establish the long-term vision and goals for the future of Area C serving as the compass or north star for decision-making and to support the future development of more detailed planning documents, such as Official Community Plans and zoning bylaws,” says a press release from the Strathcona Regional District.

“The ICSP process will also help the SRD identify and articulate the priority projects, policies, plans and programs that should be implemented to move towards the vision and goals.”

The project team will also take on public engagement, with a feedback form to get public input on the proposed plan. The feedback period is expected to start in November.

Re-launching the project does not mean throwing out work that has already been done.

“The input provided in the previous phase of the project has been used to inform this refreshed approach and will also inform the development of the draft plan,” the release says. “The time and input community members have provided are valuable and the project team hopes this will continue and residents will engage in this next phase.”

