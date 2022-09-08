Strathcona Regional District director Brenda Leigh running for 10th term in office

It is official. Brenda Leigh is running for re-election as Area D Director for her 10th term.

“I am so excited to be able to offer to run for a new term as Area D Director,” Leigh says in a press release. “After the last few years of challenges with the pandemic and jurisdictional issues, what people need is ‘stability’ and ‘predictability.’

“Most people know that they can expect high quality representation from me. I thoroughly understand the Regional District and my role as Director, and I am dependable, experienced and feel I have made a positive difference in peoples’ lives. The people of Area D have enjoyed a beautiful area in which to raise their families, with preferential taxes for more than three decades. I have been a positive force wherever I serve, whether it be for our local hospitals, libraries, recreation centres, parks, and the environment. I am always seeking to improve services and keep the costs down. I do enjoy dealing with the public and I can be counted on to bring public concerns forward to the Board.

“Most people would be amazed at the amount of work involved in being a Regional Director. We serve our community on numerous Boards and Commissions and oversee close to fifty services. I have Chaired the Regional Hospital and Library Boards, for example. I was a driving force on both Boards, helping to obtain the delivery of our new North Island Hospitals. Once built, the capital investments in our hospitals and equipment need to be protected. I will continue to use my voice to ensure that we keep the value of our investments in our public institutions.

“In the last four years, I have also been working on improvements to other local services, including our water systems. We supported a second grant application for $2.4 million to install universal metering for Northern Area D. We had large, digital meters and backflow valves installed for accurate flow readings. We have put a million dollars from Gas Tax Grants into our Capital Budgets to begin water line replacements. As Chair of the Black Creek-Oyster Bay Water System, I have supported the drilling of new water supply wells to secure drinking water for the future in our service area. This summer, we quickly & efficiently replaced a major water main on the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water system to avoid emergency restrictions.

“My dedication to improving our Hospitals, Libraries, and Parks/Recreation facilities have an historic and positive effect on people in our Region. As recent Chair of the Library Board, we built ten new libraries for our communities. This has reduced deferred maintenance costs and provided much-needed improvements to our service. At the Strathcona Gardens Commission, a new pool is coming! We scaled back the Re-Create project to focus on the pool replacement as a priority as it time for an upgrade to our old pool. The new pool will enhance our popular Wellness and Re-habilitation programmes which are revenue-generating and help so many people get back to better health. The financial planning that has gone into this project will see negligible impact upon our taxes from year-to-year.

“My care and concern for our environment is evident in our beautiful parks such as Oyster River Trails, Oyster Bay Shoreline, Hagel, Mittlenatch and Maple Parks. Area D supports wildlife organizations such as the Oyster River Enhancement Society and our wildlife rescue centre known as “MARS.” People are worried about the wildfires and floods around the globe and anything we can do to protect ourselves from sea level rise, flooding, reduced water availability due to drought is a high priority. To that end, we have supported floodplain bylaws and a new service to protect and maintain the Glenmore Road dyke in Oyster River. I recently lobbied the Ministry of Transportation for safety improvements to Glenmore Road, near our commercial centre at Oyster River. Our emergency programme has provided supports to ensure we have wildfire and safety evacuation plans, and “Fire Smart” programmes offered to our citizens, such as the free chipping programme recently conducted by the SRD.

“I have worked hard on a myriad of other issues, such as protecting our watersheds and groundwater supplies. However, my favourite work is in serving the people of Area D. I take pride in my care and commitment to everyone who contacts me. Everyone receives a professional response in a timely manner. I will assist a much as I can, or I will refer people to the appropriate authorities. I really enjoy this part of my work and my ability to serve every person who has contacted me is what makes my work so worthwhile.

“In conclusion, I do hope that you will give me your support on October 15 and remember to vote for “Brenda Leigh for Area D” for a dependable, quality Director. It has been an honour to serve all the people of Area D. I want to continue to provide the best public service that I can, and I am hoping that you will give me your vote of confidence by re-electing me on October 15.”

