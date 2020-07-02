Part of the community broadband plans include laying new underwater cables to different communities. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District

Strathcona Regional District community broadband plans are a roadmap for connectivity

Seven communities within SRD are part of Connected Coast program

Community broadband Internet plans for seven communities involved in last year’s Strathcona Regional District planning forums are now available online.

The regional district held the forums in June 2019 in Cortes Island, Gold River, Kyuoquot, Quadra Island, Sayward, Tahsis and Zeballos.

“Improved broadband connectivity for rural and remote communities has been a strategic priority of the SRD for several years,” said SRD Board Chair Michele Babchuk. “There is a significant gap between broadband service levels and affordability in urban areas versus rural areas in British Columbia. In fact, many communities within the SRD do not meet basic service levels, if they have any service at all.”

The new plans hope to address that gap. They include both technical details that are unique to each community, as well as what the community members stand to gain from increased connectivity. The plans act as a kind of snapshot for developers to see what is needed and where each community currently stands.

Though each community’s list of priorities is different based on the opinions of the residents present at the workshops, some common threads include increased healthcare potential, attracting more young families, increased tourism and improved emergency management and notifications.

The SRD’s community broadband project is part of the Connected Coast project, which looks to bring more accessibility and connectivity to over 150 remote communities along the coast.

Each of the community broadband plans are available on the SRD website.

RELATED: Strathcona Regional District takes next step with Connected Coast community sessions

Strathcona Regional District creates corporation to oversee Connected Coast


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Internet and Telecom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Nestle Canada selling bottled water business to local family-owned company

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District community broadband plans are a roadmap for connectivity

Seven communities within SRD are part of Connected Coast program

Campbell River celebrates Canada Day virtually

Three-hour online video of community contributions available at noon Canada Day

Canada Day barn fire keeps three Island crews busy

Oyster River, Campbell River and Courtenay fire departments all respond to incident

Crowdfunding campaign to repair vandalized driftwood sculpture smashes goal in hours

Sarah the Raptor was found vandalized at its Willow Point perch on June 28

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Nestle Canada selling bottled water business to local family-owned company

The Pure Life bottled water business is being sold to Ice River Springs

Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

System “essentially eliminates” contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

System “essentially eliminates” contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the economy is “roaring back”

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein for years

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

Most Read