The main pool at Strathcona Gardens will be reopening to pre-registered patrons on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. File photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror.

Strathcona Gardens main pool to re-open to some guests Sept. 21

Leisure pool, hot tub, steam rooms and waterslide remain closed

Swimmers can look forward to Monday, when the Strathcona Gardens pool is scheduled to re-open after six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pool will be undergoing a gradual limited reopening to allow for staff to assess and extend hours and other services over time.

“All aquatic staff have been thoroughly trained on new procedures and a COVID-19 Safety Protocols plan has been developed to limit the risk of virus exposure. The new safety protocols are aligned with both, Island Health and the National Lifesaving Society most recent guidelines,” said Ryan Christison, Deputy Manager at Strathcona Gardens.

The limited opening will also provide the opportunity for patrons to give staff feedback. Visitors will have to pre-register, and screening is required for all entering the complex. Registration to the main pool can be done either online or by phone, and users can book their space up to 14 days in advance.

“Those who plan to use the main pool are asked to arrive already in their swimsuits, as change rooms will have very limited access however washrooms remain open. We will be starting off gradually with a reduced number of programs such as lane swimming and registered fitness classes with the intention to build on these going forward,” Christison said.

The leisure pool, hot tub, steam rooms and water slide will remain closed.

Recreation

