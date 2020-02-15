Tentative agreement ratified: Steelworkers union votes 81.9 per cent in favour of going back to work

The tentative agreement between the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products has been ratified. The WFP employees have been on strike since July 1. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The votes are in and the nearly eight month long forestry strike that devastated parts of Vancouver Island has finally ended.

81.9 per cent of the United Steel Workers Local 1-19137 membership voted in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement with Western Forest Products (WFP).

The union’s president, Brian Butler, noted in a press release that “our membership has stood up and pushed back against a company that was bent on breaking our local union. They picked the wrong fight, with the wrong local union. Our members negotiated a contract that achieves many of our members goals and notably did not give Western Forest Products any concessions.”

According to the release, highlights from the agreement include:

* 12.5 per cent increase in remaining four years and four months of a five-year agreement;

* Increases to life insurance, AD&D, and health and welfare benefits;

* Increased premiums for shift differential, first aid ticket holders;

* Safety boot allowance introduced;

* Alternate shifting language improvements;

* Controls on WFP’s drug and alcohol policy;

* Undercut contracting language that protects USW members working for WFP and existing contact crews;

* Health and safety language improvements; and

* zero concessions.

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer of WFP, stated in a previous press release when the tentative agreement was reached that thanks to “the assistance of special mediators, Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers, we have reached a fair and equitable agreement that balances the needs of our employees and our business. This has been a particularly challenging time and I’m pleased that we were able to find common ground through the efforts of all involved.”

