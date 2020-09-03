The City of Campbell River is reminding drivers that kids are heading back to school shortly, and they may have even more distractions than usual this year. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Stay vigilant on the roads during back to school: City of Campbell River

Kids may be even more distracted than usual this back-to-school season

The City of Campbell River is reminding drivers, cyclists and parents to watch out for students travelling to school by foot, bicycle, bus or car.

It’s been a longer break than usual for kids heading back to school, but they’ll soon be making their way along sidewalks and in crosswalks again – and they might not be thinking about road safety.

“We all need to slow down and stay focused on travelling safely in school zones,” says Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations. “There’s a lot going on when kids head back to school, and this year there’s the added element of COVID-19. Whatever is on their mind, kids are more likely to be excited and distracted.”

Hadfield also reminds drivers that the speed limit is 30 km/hr in school zones, “and to leave the phone alone while driving.”

Parents can help by teaching children how to be safe pedestrians. Tips are available on ICBC’s website at icbc.com/road-safety/teaching/Pages/road-safety-for-your-kids.aspx

The City of Campbell River will be also sharing safety tips on its Facebook page during the back-to-school season.

