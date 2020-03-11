Zeena Dotiwalla cleans dumbbells at Yogaspace in Toronto on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Many exercise buffs are feeling torn between the desire stay active and concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus at the gym.Several Canadian fitness centres have been assuring clients that they’re beefing up their hygeine protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Stay fit, not sick: Experts encourages gym-goers to flex their cleanliness

Dr. Susy Hota says the evidence suggests the virus doesn’t spread through sweat

Many exercise buffs are feeling torn between the desire stay active and concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus at the gym.

Several Canadian fitness centres have been assuring clients that they’re beefing up their hygiene protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The medical director of infection prevention and control at University Health Network says gym-goers should be able to keep up their workout regimens so long as they take sensible precautions.

ALSO READ: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Dr. Susy Hota says the evidence suggests the virus doesn’t spread through sweat, but the hazards of coming into contact with contaminated surfaces still apply.

Hota encourages exercisers to be rigorous about disinfecting equipment before and after use, and avoid sharing gear, towels and personal-care products.

She also urged people who feel sick to skip their workout so they can focus on recuperating and prevent their fellow fitness enthusiasts from getting infected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minister and chief of Island First Nation consult on effects of recent flooding
Next story
COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Just Posted

Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour cancelled

Campbell River was set to be one of 25 communities to host national broadcast event March 21 and 22

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Campbell River Battle of the Books encourages love of reading

Final event held Tuesday

A note about the Campbell River Storm/Parskville Generals playoff series

By way of explanation regarding the Storm playoff preview story in today’s… Continue reading

VIJHL North Division playoff series postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Game 1 between Campbell River Storm and Oceanside Generals pushed to Saturday; no Game 2 date announced

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Minister and chief of Island First Nation consult on effects of recent flooding

Community heavily impacted with many damaged and uninhabitable homes

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Most Read