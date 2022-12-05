(File photo)

(File photo)

Stabbing leaves one dead, several injured in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP say stabbing was ‘an isolated incident’

A stabbing in Port Alberni has left one person dead and several others injured.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the Port Alberni RCMP were called to a reported stabbing that had occurred in the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue. Four individuals were found with knife wounds, including one that has been identified as a suspect.

The RCMP did not say if it was the suspect or one of the victims that died.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP, said that this was “an isolated incident” and there is no risk to the general public.

“Officers from our Major Crime Section spent the night investigating, and will continue until all of the details have been unearthed,” said Johns. “All persons involved in the incident are identified and the investigation is under control.”

RCMP say they will not be releasing further details as the investigation is ongoing.

PORT ALBERNI

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Just Posted

A community worker demonstrates the use of a Naloxone kit as part of International Overdose Awareness Day in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Island Health has ‘deep concern and disappointment’ with city motion to analyze costs of overdose prevention services

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Suspicious motives : Quadra Island Crime report, Nov 28 – Dec 4

Knights of Columbus volunteers and Campbell River emergency services personnel were out receiving donations for Christmas Hampers on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Charity Check Stop at the Home Hardware parking lot. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Knights of Columbus, emergency services personnel collect hamper donations

Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Warming centre at the Community Centre reactivated from 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to 7 a.m. Dec. 5