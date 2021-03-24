SRD wants feedback on Salmon Point trail

Have you recently explored the Salmon Point Trail?

If so the Strathcona Regional District wants to hear from you.

The regional district is gathering feedback on the trail, located just north of Oyster River to help develop park upgrade plans. They want to know why and how people use the trail and any improvements people would like to see in the future.

The district has developed a short survey for trail users to fill out. The survey is available online and will be open until April 9.

Survey submissions will be anonymous, and participants have the option to be entered to win a $100 gift card from Sports Experts.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

