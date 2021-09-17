SRD recognizes Truth and Reconciliation day

In observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, the Strathcona Regional District will be hosting programming at the Strathcona Gardens rec centre.

“Building and enhancing positive relationships with First Nations communities is a priority of the board and the SRD is committed to learn and reconcile with the Indigenous People in the region,” says a press release from the SRD.

The SRD corporate offices will be closed on Sept. 30 to recognize the legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex is also acknowledging this day with a limited schedule and is hosting:

– Everyone Welcome Swim from 1 – 3 pm

– Public Skating from 1 – 4 pm

– Private user group rentals

Earlier this year, the federal government officially designated the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a day to honour survivors, their families and communities, and commemorate the tragic legacy of violence and abuse of residential schools in Canada.

“The recent findings of unmarked graves has been tragic, and we acknowledge the pain and trauma experienced by Indigenous Peoples across the country” said SRD Board Chair Brad Unger. “The SRD is committed to reconciliation and encourages its employees and others to use this day to reflect, spread awareness and honor the survivors, their families and the children who did not return home from residential school.”

RELATED: B.C. public schools, government offices to close for Day of Truth and Reconciliation

First Nation welcomes donation to help with search of Nanaimo Indian Hospital site



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverIndigenous reconcilliationLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District