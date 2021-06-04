Sportsplex recycling depot to close July 1

People are asked to either use curbside pick up, or to visit the Return-It depot or the Campbell River Waste Management Centre. Photo supplied

The unstaffed recycling depot at the Campbell River Sportsplex will be closed permanently effective July 1.

Comox Strathcona Waste Management announced the closure, along with the site at the Canex Retail Store in Comox, on June 4. The move follows the closure of sites last summer, which included the site at the Strathcona Gardens in Campbell River.

“These unstaffed depots have unfortunately been targets for illegal dumping for years, and just don’t reflect the standard of service that we would like to see with our waste management service,” said Vivian Schau, Senior Manager of CSWM Services. “We want to uphold a great standard for recycling in our area, and luckily there are a number of Recycle BC supported options in our communities that allows us to recycle more items, in an effective and responsible manner with full transparency.”

CSWM is directing people to use either their curbside recycling service or to drop off recyclables at the either the Return-It depot at 1580-F Willow Street or the Campbell River Waste Management Centre at 6700 Argonaut Road. These locations accept more variety of recyclables including glass, plastic bags, outer wrap and foam packaging. Onsite staff help ensure proper sorting and help educate the public.

“By using these programs, residents ensure that their material is properly recycled and will therefore be diverting a larger volume of material,” the CSWM release reads.

