People are asked to either use curbside pick up, or to visit the Return-It depot or the Campbell River Waste Management Centre. Photo supplied

People are asked to either use curbside pick up, or to visit the Return-It depot or the Campbell River Waste Management Centre. Photo supplied

Sportsplex recycling depot to close July 1

Depot in Courtenay also closing

The unstaffed recycling depot at the Campbell River Sportsplex will be closed permanently effective July 1.

Comox Strathcona Waste Management announced the closure, along with the site at the Canex Retail Store in Comox, on June 4. The move follows the closure of sites last summer, which included the site at the Strathcona Gardens in Campbell River.

RELATED: Recycling depots in Campbell River, Courtenay to close

“These unstaffed depots have unfortunately been targets for illegal dumping for years, and just don’t reflect the standard of service that we would like to see with our waste management service,” said Vivian Schau, Senior Manager of CSWM Services. “We want to uphold a great standard for recycling in our area, and luckily there are a number of Recycle BC supported options in our communities that allows us to recycle more items, in an effective and responsible manner with full transparency.”

CSWM is directing people to use either their curbside recycling service or to drop off recyclables at the either the Return-It depot at 1580-F Willow Street or the Campbell River Waste Management Centre at 6700 Argonaut Road. These locations accept more variety of recyclables including glass, plastic bags, outer wrap and foam packaging. Onsite staff help ensure proper sorting and help educate the public.

“By using these programs, residents ensure that their material is properly recycled and will therefore be diverting a larger volume of material,” the CSWM release reads.

RELATED: Campbell River Garbage pickup schedule changing after May Long Weekend


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverGarbageRecyclingwaste disposal

Previous story
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre
Next story
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

Just Posted

Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell pose in front of the new Homalco bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.
First Nation bike program helps foster land-based healing

Mountain biking helps with mental health and isolation

The recycling drop-off point at the Sportsplex will be closed permanently as of July 1. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Sportsplex recycling depot to close July 1

Depot in Courtenay also closing

City of Campbell River. Mirror file
Homelessness and addiction most important issue facing Campbell River, citizen survey says

Homelessness and addiction is the most important issue facing Campbell River, according… Continue reading

The Campbell River Mirror is the preferred source of information about issues facing the City of Campbell River with 75 per cent of respondents stating in a city survey that they prefer to learn about city issues from news articles in the local newspaper and 78 per cent of respondents receive information that way. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mirror is the preferred source of city information, according to survey

The Campbell River Mirror is the preferred source of information about issues… Continue reading

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 23-30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Case counts encouraging, but Island ‘still vulnerable,’ says health authority

New COVID-19 cases decrease again in almost all areas of Vancouver Island

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

Assetou Coubily is sharing her negative experience at Royal Jubilee Hospital on May 10, where she frets her race played into the care she received. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at B.C. hospital

She reluctantly visited ER on doctor’s urging, says staff disregarded her pain, concerns

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., on September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Insurance provider for Trans Mountain pipeline says it won’t renew policy

The decision by Argo Group comes after the operator for Trans Mountain received regulatory approval to protect the identity of its insurers

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A protester chains herself under a vehicle at the Braden Gate camp in the Fairy Creek area. She was later arrested by RCMP officers enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction preventing protests and blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46. (Facebook photo)
RCMP unlock protesters from devices at Vancouver Island logging protest camp

Seven more arrest on Thursday as logging protest injunction enforcement continues

Most Read