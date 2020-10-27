Special Victims Unit named as Campbell River Mounties of the Month

Constables Jackelynn Biller and Julie Clelland are October’s mounties of the month. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP

Two officers have been named as October’s RCMP Mounties of the Month for Campbell River.

The members are Const. Jackelynn Biller and Const. Julie Clelland who make up the new Special Victim’s Unit at the detachment.

“We’re very lucky to have two such intensely dedicated members to make up this unit,” said Insp. Jeff Preston. “They bring an amazing amount of skill to their work and their wit and humour around the detachment is irreplaceable.”

Clelland and Biller deal with some of the most difficult experiences a person can go through. Their investigations are into sex offences, domestic violence and crimes that involve child victims. This requires extensive investigative skills and the two members have a wealth of experience and knowledge.

Biller has been with the RCMP for 17 years, and is an expert child interviewer with experience working in the Campbell River Major Crime Unit. Clelland has been with the force for 20 years, and is also an expert at working with children. She has experience as the domestic violence coordinator for the local detachment, and is the go-to for domestic violence expertise.

