An Ontario man is looking for ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ (pictured here in 1969) who he met 50 years ago travelling in Europe. - Submitted by Doug Bradley

So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Ontario man searching for fellow he travelled with in Europe 50 years ago

Hey, Vancouver Island residents… do you know Dave?

If so, could you tell him Doug Bradley and five Americans he met in Europe in 1969 are looking for him?

Bradley, who lives in Ontario, is on a needle-in-a-haystack quest for “Dave from Vancouver Island” to let him know of an upcoming reunion for a group of travellers that watched the moon landing together on the floor of the U.S. embassy just outside Bonn, Germany some 50 years ago.

“I was backpacking in Europe in 1969 with my sister… we bumped into a bunch of people in Koln, one Canadian and five Americans and we proceeded to the Bonn Youth Hostel,” Bradley said. “There we noticed that the moon landing was the next day and we were only a couple of kilometres away form the old U.S. embassy.”

Bradley said he, his sister, Dave and the five Americans travelled together for another four or five days after that.

“Then we sort of split up,” Bradley said. “Dave was the one who owned a car so he drove the Americans through Italy and France and Spain.”

Unfortunately Bradley didn’t record Dave’s last name in the diary he kept during his trip and only knew he came from somewhere on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Bradley is appealing to the public for their help locating his long-ago travel friend.

“He would be about 70 or 71,” he said. “It’s really hard if you don’t have a last name.”

Bradley did have a few last names of the American travellers, and he was able to locate them via the internet.

“I’ve actually found all of the people who travelled in that week with us and beyond except for Dave,” he said. “We’re having a reunion in Monterey, Calif., June 11 to 15 and all of us are going except we’re still trying to reach Dave.”

Anyone who may know the ‘Dave’ that Bradley is looking for can contact him at douglas.bradley@rogers.com, or 613-321-2303 or the Vancouver Island Free Daily at editor@vifreedaily.com.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving
Next story
B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Just Posted

It’s fire season – make sure you bring your bucket for beach and camp fires

City of Campbell River issues reminder

Tragedy leads to ‘Hope’ for Masters family

Campbell River mother and her sister start outreach group following daughter’s death

Campbell River RCMP respond to complaints of animals in hot vehicles or needing water

Police warn of animal cruelty charges but caution against taking the law into your own hands

North Island College holding information session on new culinary diploma

Get a sneak peek at the new culinary kitchen at the Campbell River campus

Stone re-joins Campbell River Storm as head coach/GM

Team also hires former player as associate coach/assistant general manager

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Most Read