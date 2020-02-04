Snow began falling in the Campbell River area Tuesday morning. This was the scene in Willow Point around 6:10 a.m., Feb. 4. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Snowfall warning in effect for Campbell River today; mixed snow and rain forecast

The snowfall has begun as Environment Canada warned yesterday.

A snowfall warning is in effect for:

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Environment Canada says, “Snowfall with total amounts of 5 to 20 cm is expected today and tonight.

“A favourable set up for widespread low elevation snow over the south coast is shaping up for today and tonight. A front will track down the BC coast beginning this morning and combine with a cool airmass to produce snow across the lowlands.

“Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region. The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation.

“Anywhere from 5 to 20 cm of heavy, wet snow is expected. The highest amounts are expected over the northern and inland sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley where the snow will persist the longest, until tonight or Wednesday morning.

“Warmer air will arrive faster over Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, and the southwestern sections of Metro Vancouver and the transition to rain there will start this afternoon or evening.

“Precipitation should be rain everywhere across the south coast lowlands by Wednesday as a flow of milder Pacific air returns.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

“Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.”

The Campbell River area’s specific forecast for today calls for snow changing to rain mixed with snow near noon. Snowfall amount is expected to be 2 cm except 5 cm inland. Rainfall will total 5 mm, Environment Canada says.. Wind will become southeast 40 to 60 km/h and the high will be plus 3.

tonight will see periods of rain mixed with snow, wind and a temperature near plus 2.

