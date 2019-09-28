Blueberry Paulson on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski/Williams Lake Tribune)

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Winter-like conditions impacted a number of major highways in parts of B.C. Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Highway 3 between the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass after 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulated overnight.

A further five to 10 centimetres is expected to fall through Saturday. Total accumulations for this storm could top 40 centimetres.

ALSO READ: Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

“An upper level disturbance has moved from coastal BC south into Washington State bringing a colder airmass to the interior,” the national weather agency said.

Meanwhile, five to 10 centimetres of snow also fell along Coquihalla Highway, Allison Pass and Pennask Summit. A further two to five centimetres is expected. The snow there is expected to taper off by Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

Forecasters say drier conditions and more seasonal temperatures will return early next week.

Winter tire regulations in B.C. will be enforced starting Oct 1, but the statement says weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Doug Lundquist, a forecaster for Environment Canada, says most of the snow accumulation will likely happen in the Kootenay Pass.

“We really want to get the message out there that if people are planning on travelling, we want them to start to prepare for winter weather driving over high terrain.”

– with a file from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa
Next story
Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Just Posted

City of Campbell River announces new Social Grant application process for non-profits and charities

‘This is addressing a need that we’ve had ever since I’ve been on council,’ mayor says

Striking loggers receive support at Campbell River rally

Western Forest Products employees have been on strike since July 1

Archaeological discovery halts Campbell River waterfront sewer and water project

Last stretch of this year’s work postponed

Qwalayu House in Campbell River to be North Island families’ home away from home

$7-million facility to be modeled on Jeneece Place in Victoria

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Most Read