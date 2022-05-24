Smoke visible for kilometres due to fire at Campbell River car dealership

Update: 1:35 p.m.

A large amount of smoke was seen over Campbell River due to a fire at a local car dealership early on Tuesday (May 24) afternoon.

Campbell River fire crews got a call at around 12:49 p.m. for a vehicle fire at a dealership, that quickly spread to the roof of the shop building.

”We arrived on scene… and had heavy smoke showing from the building that had the fire inside,” said chief Thomas Doherty on scene. “The fire extended up to the roof as well, we were able to successfully knock that down.”

There were no injuries reported related to the fire.

Doherty said that the smoke proved challenging at first, but the crews were able to knock the fire down relatively quickly. They will continue to be on scene for a few hours this afternoon monitoring and putting out hot spots.

1:20 p.m.

A large amount of smoke was seen rising from a Campbell River car dealership early on Tuesday (May 24) afternoon.

Four vehicles from the Campbell River Fire Department was on scene attending to the fire. Smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

An ambulance was also on scene just before 1:30 p.m.

More to come.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
fire

