People with chronic medical conditions, the elderly and infants are especially susceptible to smokey air caused by wildfires. Black Press file photo

Smoke from Eurasian wildfires contributes to air advisory

Uptick in particulate matter likely caused by blazes overseas

A hazy cloud of smoke hanging over town prompted air advisories this week, but the cause wasn’t nearby wildfires in Strathcona Park or even blazes from the Interior, but more likely drifts of smoke from Eurasia, Alaska and Yukon.

That’s according to Earle Plain, air quality meteorologist from the provincial environment ministry. He said that smoke began to drift to the West Coast last week.

“The likely source was fires in Eurasia,” he said. “You can’t really pinpoint one set of fires, there’s so many clusters over there right now. They’re having a huge heat wave and drought situation all over Europe.”

A high pressure system late last week brought in hot weather, creating a clockwise circulation of air that brought smoke across the Bering Sea and Alaska into B.C., said Plain.

READ MORE: Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

“The whole blanket kinda came south, and covered us up here,” said Plain, adding that it included smoke from places like Siberia, but also Alaska and Yukon.

That same weather pattern pushed smoke from B.C.’s Interior to Washington State, he said.

The appearance of the smoke is often a tell-tale sign of how far it has travelled, said Plain.

“If it’s a sort of uniform haze, it comes from a long ways away,” he said.

Wildfires have raged across Europe, notably in places like coastal Greece, where recent blazes claimed dozens of lives.

READ MORE: Forensics experts work on identifying the dead in Greek fire

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issued an advisory on Tuesday about smoky conditions for the whole province, except western Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.

In Campbell River, the Elk Falls Dogwood weather station showed a major spike in the average level of airborne particulate matter known as PM2.5.

The concentration of those harmful particles, which can cause heart issues, jumped from about 20 to nearly 100 micrograms per cubic metre on Wednesday afternoon, according to data posted on the BC Air Quality website.

“That’s a pretty significant spike,” said Plain.

He stressed that people with chronic medical conditions, elderly people and infants are especially susceptible to the smoke.

It’s important for people to listen to their bodies, said Plain. Joggers or others exercising outdoors may notice a constricted feeling in their chest, for example. That’s a signal that it’s time to go inside.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Just Posted

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it… Continue reading

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding… Continue reading

Smoke from Eurasian wildfires contributes to air advisory

Uptick in particulate matter likely caused by blazes overseas

Extreme wildfire risk prompts ‘high risk activity’ ban

Restrictions come into effect as firefighters bring Strathcona Park flare-ups under control

UPDATE: Alcohol involved in jet ski and boat collision near Campbell River

Investigators not sure if alcohol was contributing factor in incident

Campbell River Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend raises funds for charities

Music lovers tapped their toes for a good cause last weekend at… Continue reading

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

Most Read