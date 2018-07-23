A small brush fire near Duncan Bay Main Line Road southwest of Campbell River is now under control. source, BC Wildfire Service map

Small brush fire southwest of Campbell River under control

Fire service investigating cause of the fire on Sunday

A small fire near Duncan Bay Main Line Road, southwest of Campbell River, is under control.

The Coastal Fire Centre reports the small brush fire started on Sunday, July 22 and was roughly 0.15 hectares in size.

Crews responded to the scene and had the fire under control by Monday morning. Donna MacPherson, fire information officer for the Coastal Fire Centre said the fire looked to be human-caused, possibly by an ATV.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking for the public’s help by reporting and preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

